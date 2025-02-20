Fantasy Hockey
Dennis Cholowski headshot

Dennis Cholowski News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Cholowsli was put on waivers by the Islanders on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The Islanders have four defensemen on injured reserve, including Scott Mayfield (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Noah Dobson (lower body) and Mike Reilly (chest). Pulock and Mayfield are due back this weekend, giving the Islanders eight healthy defensemen. The Islanders need to send someone to the minors and Cholowski will need to pass through waivers for that to occur. Cholowski has three goals, seven assists and 30 blocked shots over 33 appearances this season.

