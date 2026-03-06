Dennis Cholowski headshot

Dennis Cholowski News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Cholowski was recalled from AHL Utica on Friday.

Cholowski has five assists in 13 AHL outings this season. He also has one helper, 10 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots in 15 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Dennis Cholowski
New Jersey Devils
