Dennis Cholowski News: Summoned from AHL
Cholowski was recalled from AHL Utica on Friday.
Cholowski has five assists in 13 AHL outings this season. He also has one helper, 10 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots in 15 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
