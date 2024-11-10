Dennis Cholowski News: Tallies second goal of season

Cholowski scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

With the Islanders' left side of the defense decimated by injuries, Cholowski has played in seven of the last eight games. He has two goals, four shots on net, five blocked shots and two PIM while averaging a mere 9:22 of ice time. Cholowski looks to be the first man out once Alexander Romanov (upper body) is ready to return, though he may still compete with Grant Hutton for minutes until Mike Reilly (upper body) or Adam Pelech (jaw) returns. With the emergence of Isaiah George, Cholowski could be waived eventually.