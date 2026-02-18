Dennis Cholowski headshot

Dennis Cholowski News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Cholowski was summoned by the Devils on Wednesday.

Cholowski has three assists in nine outings with AHL Utica in 2025-26. He also has an assist in 15 appearances with New Jersey. It remains to be seen if the Devils just have him up to participate in practices during the Olympic break or if Cholowski will remain with the team when New Jersey's schedule resumes next Wednesday against Buffalo.

Dennis Cholowski
New Jersey Devils
