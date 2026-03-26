Dennis Gilbert headshot

Dennis Gilbert Injury: Slated to miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Senators announced Thursday that Gilbert (upper body) will miss approximately three weeks, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Toronto and was expected to miss time. He's officially facing a multi-week return timetable that could force him to miss the remainder of the regular season, but it seems possible that he could be back in action for a potential playoff run.

Dennis Gilbert
Ottawa Senators
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