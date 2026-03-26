Dennis Gilbert Injury: Slated to miss several weeks
The Senators announced Thursday that Gilbert (upper body) will miss approximately three weeks, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Gilbert suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Toronto and was expected to miss time. He's officially facing a multi-week return timetable that could force him to miss the remainder of the regular season, but it seems possible that he could be back in action for a potential playoff run.
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