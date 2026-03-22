Dennis Gilbert headshot

Dennis Gilbert Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 2:35pm

Gilbert (upper body) left Saturday's game against Toronto and didn't return, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Gilbert had two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating across 11:17 of ice time in Saturday's contest. He has appeared in six NHL outings this season while earning one assist. Gilbert is poised to be out for a while, according to Garrioch, so Lassi Thomson will probably play against the Rangers on Monday,

Dennis Gilbert
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Gilbert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Gilbert See More
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
119 days ago
The Week Ahead: Pasta On the Menu
NHL
The Week Ahead: Pasta On the Menu
Author Image
Michael Finewax
147 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
171 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
178 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025