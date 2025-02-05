Dennis Gilbert News: Assists in consecutive games

Gilbert posted an assist, five PIM and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gilbert has played in both of the Sabres' games to begin February, earning a helper in each. The 28-year-old has featured because the Sabres are deploying seven defensemen, and his playing time has come at the expense of winger Sam Lafferty. Gilbert is now at three assists, 48 PIM, 44 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 19 appearances.