Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dennis Gilbert headshot

Dennis Gilbert News: Awaiting opportunities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Gilbert has played in just one of the Sabres' first 11 games.

Gilbert, a Buffalo native, played at home Oct. 12 versus the Panthers, logging three hits and a blocked shot in 4:49 of ice time. While not much has gone well for the Sabres at 4-6-1, they have a pretty firmly set top-four on defense, and that group has enjoyed good health early on. Gilbert could get the occasional look over Matias Samuelsson or Connor Clifton, but it's unlikely he'll see steady playing time this season.

Dennis Gilbert
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now