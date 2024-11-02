Dennis Gilbert News: Awaiting opportunities

Gilbert has played in just one of the Sabres' first 11 games.

Gilbert, a Buffalo native, played at home Oct. 12 versus the Panthers, logging three hits and a blocked shot in 4:49 of ice time. While not much has gone well for the Sabres at 4-6-1, they have a pretty firmly set top-four on defense, and that group has enjoyed good health early on. Gilbert could get the occasional look over Matias Samuelsson or Connor Clifton, but it's unlikely he'll see steady playing time this season.