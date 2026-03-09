Dennis Gilbert News: Elevated from minors
Gilbert was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Gilbert's promotion to the NHL roster doesn't bode well for the availability of Jake Sanderson (upper body) for Monday's clash with Vancouver, especially with Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed) recovering from an injury of his own. If Gilbert does suit up Monday, it would be just his second NHL game of the year, having logged 13:50 of ice time against the Rangers on Dec. 4.
