Dennis Gilbert News: First point of season
Gilbert notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
Gilbert has played in four straight games since the Senators are missing Jake Sanderson (upper body) and Nick Jensen (knee). Gilbert isn't getting a lot of ice time -- he was under 10 minutes of ice time for the second contest in a row Thursday. Through five NHL outings this year, the 29-year-old has two shots on net, five hits and 10 blocked shots, so he'll mostly contribute in the physical categories.
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