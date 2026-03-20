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Dennis Gilbert News: First point of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Gilbert notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Gilbert has played in four straight games since the Senators are missing Jake Sanderson (upper body) and Nick Jensen (knee). Gilbert isn't getting a lot of ice time -- he was under 10 minutes of ice time for the second contest in a row Thursday. Through five NHL outings this year, the 29-year-old has two shots on net, five hits and 10 blocked shots, so he'll mostly contribute in the physical categories.

Dennis Gilbert
Ottawa Senators
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