Dennis Gilbert News: Returning to lineup
Gilbert (upper body) is set to suit up Sunday in New Jersey.
Gilbert progressed well in his recovery, as it was announced March 26 that he would be sidelined for approximately three weeks. The Buffalo native missed 11 games due to his upper-body injury. Gilbert will skate in a second-pairing role alongside Nikolas Matinpalo on Sunday, as Jake Sanderson (rest) isn't playing in New Jersey.
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