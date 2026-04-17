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Dennis Hildeby News: AHL bound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Hildeby saw plenty of action at the NHL level this season, as Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz suffered a plethora of injuries in 2025-26. Hildeby was 5-7-4 with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 20 regular-season appearances for the Maple Leafs. He could challenge for a role with Toronto next season, if either Woll or Stolarz are moved elsewhere.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
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