Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Matt Murray returned to the minors in a corresponding move. According to David Alter of The Hockey News, Hildeby will probably remain with the Maple Leafs and could start Saturday's home matchup against Boston or Sunday's home contest versus Philadelphia. The 23-year-old Hildeby has made three NHL appearances this season, winning twice while stopping 77 of 88 shots.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now