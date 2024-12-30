Dennis Hildeby News: Back with big club
Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Matt Murray returned to the minors in a corresponding move. According to David Alter of The Hockey News, Hildeby will probably remain with the Maple Leafs and could start Saturday's home matchup against Boston or Sunday's home contest versus Philadelphia. The 23-year-old Hildeby has made three NHL appearances this season, winning twice while stopping 77 of 88 shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now