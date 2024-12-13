Dennis Hildeby News: Called up by NHL club

Hildeby was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Anthony Stolarz exited Thursday's game against the Ducks due to a lower-body injury, and the Maple Leafs are still awaiting the results of testing to determine the extent of the issue. Hildeby will join the NHL club to provide additional depth in the net, but Joseph Woll will likely serve as the No. 1 netminder if Stolarz is forced to miss time.