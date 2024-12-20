Fantasy Hockey
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Dropped down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Hildeby has made three appearances for the Leafs this season in which he is sporting a 2-1-0 record, 3.69 GAA and .875 save percentage. With Toronto entering a back-to-back, it seems the team was more comfortable utilizing Matt Murray, who was called up in a corresponding move, versus the Sabres or Islanders on Friday or Saturday, respectively, than the 23-year-old Hildeby.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
