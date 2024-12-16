Dennis Hildeby News: Earns win Sunday

Hildeby stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Hildeby made his third start of the season Sunday and had a strong showing. He'll remain as a backup going forward, meaning his fantasy upside will be limited to being a streaming option. Hildeby has gone 2-1-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .875 save percentage in his three appearances in 2024-25. Hildeby will remain as the Maple Leafs' backup as long as Anthony Stolarz (lower body) remains on injured reserve.