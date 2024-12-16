Dennis Hildeby News: Earns win Sunday
Hildeby stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
Hildeby made his third start of the season Sunday and had a strong showing. He'll remain as a backup going forward, meaning his fantasy upside will be limited to being a streaming option. Hildeby has gone 2-1-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .875 save percentage in his three appearances in 2024-25. Hildeby will remain as the Maple Leafs' backup as long as Anthony Stolarz (lower body) remains on injured reserve.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now