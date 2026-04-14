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Dennis Hildeby News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hildeby was called up from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Hildeby's promotion is unlikely to come with any minutes, as Joseph Woll figures to get the nod in the season finale versus Ottawa on Wednesday. In his 19 appearances for the Leafs this year, the 24-year-old Hildeby is sporting a 5-6-4 record to go with a 2.90 GAA and one shutout.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
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