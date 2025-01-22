Dennis Hildeby News: Expected to start Wednesday
Hildeby is slated to start at home against Columbus on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Hildeby hasn't played between the pipes since Jan. 11. He has a 3-2-0 record, 3.18 GAA and .884 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. Hildeby's up with the Maple Leafs because Anthony Stolarz (knee) is unavailable. The Blue Jackets are tied for seventh in goals per game with 3.26.
