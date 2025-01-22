Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Expected to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Hildeby is slated to start at home against Columbus on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Hildeby hasn't played between the pipes since Jan. 11. He has a 3-2-0 record, 3.18 GAA and .884 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. Hildeby's up with the Maple Leafs because Anthony Stolarz (knee) is unavailable. The Blue Jackets are tied for seventh in goals per game with 3.26.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now