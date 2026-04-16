Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Falls to Senators in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hildeby stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Hildeby had limited chances at the NHL level this season, going 5-7-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 20 contests. The 24-year-old's path to the NHL isn't much clearer in the next two years since both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz (groin) are under contract through at least 2027-28, though a trade could open a spot. Hildeby will likely head back to AHL Toronto for the Marlies' playoff run in the coming days.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Hildeby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Hildeby See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
84 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
88 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 17
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
89 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
91 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 13
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
93 days ago