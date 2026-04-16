Dennis Hildeby News: Falls to Senators in finale
Hildeby stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter.
Hildeby had limited chances at the NHL level this season, going 5-7-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 20 contests. The 24-year-old's path to the NHL isn't much clearer in the next two years since both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz (groin) are under contract through at least 2027-28, though a trade could open a spot. Hildeby will likely head back to AHL Toronto for the Marlies' playoff run in the coming days.
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