Dennis Hildeby News: Guarding goal Sunday

Hildeby will defend the road net versus Buffalo on Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Hildeby has surrendered eight goals on 61 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record in the NHL this season. He will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Joseph Woll played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Detroit. Buffalo sits 20th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-2 to Washington on Saturday.