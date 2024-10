Hildeby made 32 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Leafs were a step behind the Jackets from the opening face-off. The Jackets are fast and aggressive, and the entire Leafs team failed the Hildebeast on Tuesday. Joseph Woll (groin) is set to return this week from injured reserve, so Hildeby will be sent down to the AHL shortly.