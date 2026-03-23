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Dennis Hildeby News: Recalled by NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Monday.

Hildeby has made 19 appearances for the Maple Leafs this season, going 5-6-4 with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage. He'll provide additional depth in the net after Anthony Stolarz was struck in the throat by a puck during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup against Ottawa.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
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