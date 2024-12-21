Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 9:16am

Hildeby was called up from AHL Toronto on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Hildeby returned to the minors ahead of Friday's game against Buffalo to allow Matt Murray to start versus the Sabres. Murray dropped to the AHL on Saturday in a corresponding move to protect his waiver status. This season, Hildeby is 2-1-0 with the Maple Leafs, allowing 11 goals on 88 shots. He is expected to back up Joseph Woll on Saturday against the Islanders.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now