Dennis Hildeby News: Returned to AHL

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Matt Murray in a corresponding move and Murray is slated to get one start on the weekend, either against Detroit on Friday or versus Washington on Saturday. Look for Hildeby to be recalled shortly as the Maple Leafs used Murray a week ago and promptly returned him to the AHL after his start, protecting his waiver status. Hildeby is 2-1-0 with a weak 3.69 GAA and an .875 save percentage.