Dennis Hildeby News: Rough game against Canucks

Hildeby made 15 saves in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

The first shot of the game sailed by Hildeby off Brock Boeser just 31 seconds into the game. It was an ominous omen, but the loss wasn't really on Hildeby -- his entire team didn't show up. Hildeby needs to be developing in the minors to fulfill his potential. He's a dynasty guy, not a redraft one. He has a 3.18 GAA and .891 save percentage in five starts this season.