Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Rough game against Orcas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Hildeby made 15 saves in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

The first shot of the game sailed by him off Brock Boeser just 31 seconds into the game. To be honest, it felt a bit like an omen. But the loss wasn't really on Hildeby -- his entire team didn't show up. Hildeby needs to be developing in the minors in order to fulfill his promise. He's a dynasty guy, not a redraft one. He has a 3.18 GAA and .891 save percentage in five starts this season.

