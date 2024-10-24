Dennis Hildeby News: Sent down to minors

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Hildeby's demotion comes as fellow backstop Joseph Woll (groin) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Hildeby saw action in two NHL games to start the season, registering a 1-1-0 record, 4.03 GAA and .869 save percentage. With Woll healthy, Hildeby will be hard-pressed to see any more minutes in the NHL and figures to play the bulk of his 2024-25 games in the minors with the Marlies.