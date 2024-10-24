Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Hildeby was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Hildeby's demotion comes as fellow backstop Joseph Woll (groin) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Hildeby saw action in two NHL games to start the season, registering a 1-1-0 record, 4.03 GAA and .869 save percentage. With Woll healthy, Hildeby will be hard-pressed to see any more minutes in the NHL and figures to play the bulk of his 2024-25 games in the minors with the Marlies.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News