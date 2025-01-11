Dennis Hildeby News: Starting Saturday

Hildeby will guard the home net Saturday against Vancouver, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It'll be just the second start in 10 games for Hildeby -- he stopped 30 of 32 shots in an overtime win over the Flyers on Sunday in his last appearance. The 23-year-old Hildeby has made four starts this season, going 3-1-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Vancouver has scored just one goal in two contests going into Saturday's matchup.