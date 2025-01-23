Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Subpar outing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Hildeby stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal he allowed was an empty-netter midway through the third period.

Hildeby made his first start since Jan. 11 and didn't have a good performance after posting a .778 save percentage. He's dropped his last two outings while making 29 saves on 36 shots faced, losing to the Canucks and Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside due to his role, and he'll likely head to the minors once Anthony Stolarz (knee) is back from injury, which might happen at some point in February.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now