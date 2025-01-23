Dennis Hildeby News: Subpar outing Wednesday

Hildeby stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal he allowed was an empty-netter midway through the third period.

Hildeby made his first start since Jan. 11 and didn't have a good performance after posting a .778 save percentage. He's dropped his last two outings while making 29 saves on 36 shots faced, losing to the Canucks and Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside due to his role, and he'll likely head to the minors once Anthony Stolarz (knee) is back from injury, which might happen at some point in February.