Dennis Hildeby News: Tending twine Wednesday
Hildeby will defend the cage on the road versus Ottawa on Wednesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Hildeby hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Jan. 19 versus the Wild. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has posted a 5-6-4 record, 2.90 GAA and one shutout in 19 games for the Leafs. Heading into next season, Hildeby will need to edge out Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz (lower body) for a spot on the Opening Night roster.
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