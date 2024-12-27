Denton Mateychuk News: Ascends to top level

The Blue Jackets recalled Mateychuk from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Mateychuk is a highly-regarded prospect, as he was selected 12th overall in 2022. The defenseman made his NHL debut Monday and saw 18:36 of ice time, including 1:06 on the second power play. Look for Mateychuk to remain at the NHL level as he has conquered the AHL, tallying nine goals and 25 points in 27 games with the Monsters.