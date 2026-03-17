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Denton Mateychuk News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mateychuk scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Mateychuk had a goal late in the second period, the second in a span of 34 seconds, which helped the Blue Jackets run away with this win. The defenseman has two goals and four assists over nine outings in March. He's up to 11 goals, 28 points, 72 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 60 appearances. Mateychuk has some real talent -- though it's tough for him to shine when Zach Werenski is so dominant on the Columbus blue line.

Denton Mateychuk
Columbus Blue Jackets
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