Denton Mateychuk News: Opens scoring early in loss
Mateychuk scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Mateychuk tallied just 31 seconds into the contest, snapping a five-game drought. The 21-year-old defenseman has shown his skills, especially as a finisher with 12 goals and 29 points over 66 appearances. He's shooting 16.0 percent, which makes him a risky bet to replicate his efficiency in future seasons. Mateychuk has added 75 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while mainly playing in the top four.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denton Mateychuk See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2860 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming61 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, Jan. 2464 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Friday, Jan. 2365 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 2266 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denton Mateychuk See More