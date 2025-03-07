Denton Mateychuk News: Sent down by Columbus

Mateychuk was sent to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Mateychuk will almost certainly be called back up by the Blue Jackets shortly after Friday's trade deadline, but the transaction will make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 20-year-old has made 25 appearances in the NHL this year, logging three goals, two assists, 39 blocked shots, 12 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 18:16 of ice time.