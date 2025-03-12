Fantasy Hockey
Denton Mateychuk News: Slings helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Mateychuk notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Mateychuk has two points over five games in March. The 20-year-old blueliner is seeing top-four minutes at even strength as well as time on the second power-play unit. Mateychuk is at six points, 24 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 27 appearances. He's not quite doing enough yet to be considered in redraft formats, but the 12th overall pick from 2022 has a bright future ahead.

