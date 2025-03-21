Denton Mateychuk News: Supplies assist Friday

Mateychuk notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Mateychuk has been limited to two helpers over his last nine outings since his March 1 goal versus the Red Wings in the Stadium Series game. The 20-year-old blueliner will have some ups and downs early in his career as he adjusts to the NHL, but this was just his second game in March with a minus rating, so he's done well defensively. Overall, he's collected seven points, 29 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances in 2024-25.