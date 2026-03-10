Denton Mateychuk headshot

Denton Mateychuk News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Mateychuk scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Both points came in the second period as the Blue Jackets briefly grabbed their only lead of the game at 3-2. Mateychuk is having a strong start to March, producing a goal and four points in five games, but as long as Zach Werenski is healthy and dominating power-play time from the blue line, the younger defenseman's upside is capped. Through 56 games this season, Mateychuk has 10 goals and 26 points.

Denton Mateychuk
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denton Mateychuk See More
