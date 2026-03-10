Denton Mateychuk News: Two-point effort Monday

Mateychuk scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Both points came in the second period as the Blue Jackets briefly grabbed their only lead of the game at 3-2. Mateychuk is having a strong start to March, producing a goal and four points in five games, but as long as Zach Werenski is healthy and dominating power-play time from the blue line, the younger defenseman's upside is capped. Through 56 games this season, Mateychuk has 10 goals and 26 points.