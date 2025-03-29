Fantasy Hockey
Denton Mateychuk headshot

Denton Mateychuk News: Two points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Mateychuk scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

This was the second multi-point effort of Mateychuk's young career. He has a modest five points over 12 outings in March while continuing to maintain a regular spot in the Blue Jackets' bottom four with occasional power-play usage. Overall, he's at nine points, 33 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 34 contests.

Denton Mateychuk
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
