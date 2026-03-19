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Denver Barkey Injury: Contending with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Barkey missed Thursday's game versus the Kings due to an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Barkey was a late scratch for the contest, forcing the Flyers to go with seven defensemen. The 20-year-old's day-to-day label suggests his injury isn't too serious at this point. The Flyers' next game is Saturday in San Jose.

Denver Barkey
Philadelphia Flyers
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