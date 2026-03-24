Denver Barkey Injury: Status in question Tuesday
Barkey (upper body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's home contest against Columbus, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Barkey sat out the Flyers' previous two games in Los Angeles and San Jose. Philadelphia has several moving parts for Tuesday's matchup, as Sean Couturier (upper body) and Luke Glendening (lower body) are also game-time decisions against the Blue Jackets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denver Barkey See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming56 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead79 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights173 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denver Barkey See More