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Denver Barkey Injury: Status in question Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Barkey (upper body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's home contest against Columbus, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Barkey sat out the Flyers' previous two games in Los Angeles and San Jose. Philadelphia has several moving parts for Tuesday's matchup, as Sean Couturier (upper body) and Luke Glendening (lower body) are also game-time decisions against the Blue Jackets.

Denver Barkey
Philadelphia Flyers
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