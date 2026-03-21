Denver Barkey Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Barkey (upper body) won't play against San Jose on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Barkey was on the ice for pregame warmups, but he will miss his second straight game. He has collected three goals, 11 points, 32 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 34 hits across 32 NHL appearances this season.
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