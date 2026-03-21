Denver Barkey headshot

Denver Barkey Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Barkey (upper body) won't play against San Jose on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Barkey was on the ice for pregame warmups, but he will miss his second straight game. He has collected three goals, 11 points, 32 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 34 hits across 32 NHL appearances this season.

Denver Barkey
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denver Barkey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denver Barkey See More
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
53 days ago
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
NHL
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
Author Image
Michael Finewax
76 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
170 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024