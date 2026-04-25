Denver Barkey News: Finds twine in Game 4 loss

Barkey scored a goal, added two PIM and logged four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 4.

Barkey had gone nine contests without a goal entering this game. He's picked up two points, two shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating over his first four playoff outings. The 20-year-old rookie logged 17 points, 43 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-6 rating over 43 regular-season games.