Denver Barkey News: First goal in 11 games

Barkey scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Barkey's goal tied the game 3-3 at the mid-point of the second period. He took a pass from Matvei Michkov as he drove the net, and he lifted a backhand in at the right post. It was Barkey's first goal in 11 games. He has three goals, eight assists and 30 shots in 27 games this season.