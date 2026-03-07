Denver Barkey headshot

Denver Barkey News: First goal in 11 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Barkey scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Barkey's goal tied the game 3-3 at the mid-point of the second period. He took a pass from Matvei Michkov as he drove the net, and he lifted a backhand in at the right post. It was Barkey's first goal in 11 games. He has three goals, eight assists and 30 shots in 27 games this season.

Denver Barkey
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
