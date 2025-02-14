Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denver Barkey headshot

Denver Barkey News: Handling leadership duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Barkey has 19 goals and 47 assists over 42 games with OHL London this season.

Barkey is also the team captain, displaying a little leadership to go with his high-end offense. The third-round pick has averaged over 1.5 points per game over the last two seasons -- he had 102 points over 64 regular-season contests and 31 points over 22 games between the playoffs and Memorial Cup in 2023-24. He's taken a small step back on offense, but his two-way game allows him to dominate this level of play. He'll be 20 years old in April and is likely to be with AHL Lehigh Valley for 2025-26.

Denver Barkey
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now