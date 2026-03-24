Denver Barkey News: Set to play Tuesday

Barkey (upper body) is expected to play against Columbus on Tuesday, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

After missing the last two games, Barkey appears poised to return to the lineup. He was alongside Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett during Tuesday's morning skate. The 20-year-old Barkey has three goals, 11 points, 32 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 34 hits in 32 NHL appearances this season.