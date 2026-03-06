Denver Barkey News: Up from AHL
Barkey was summoned by Philadelphia on Friday, per the AHL transaction page.
Barkey was only briefly with AHL Lehigh Valley for the purposes of him maintaining his eligibility for the AHL playoffs. He has two goals and 10 points in 26 games with the Flyers in 2025-26.
