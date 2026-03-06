Denver Barkey headshot

Denver Barkey News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Barkey was summoned by Philadelphia on Friday, per the AHL transaction page.

Barkey was only briefly with AHL Lehigh Valley for the purposes of him maintaining his eligibility for the AHL playoffs. He has two goals and 10 points in 26 games with the Flyers in 2025-26.

Denver Barkey
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denver Barkey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denver Barkey See More
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
38 days ago
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
NHL
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead
Author Image
Michael Finewax
61 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024