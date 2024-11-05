Derek Forbort Injury: Being evaluated

Forbort (undisclosed) won't be available to play Tuesday against Anaheim and is being evaluated for an injury, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Forbort left Monday's practice early in some discomfort. He has one assist, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and one hit in four appearances this season. Due to Forbort's absence, Vincent Desharnais will probably play versus the Ducks.