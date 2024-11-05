Fantasy Hockey
Derek Forbort headshot

Derek Forbort Injury: Being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 1:36pm

Forbort (undisclosed) won't be available to play Tuesday against Anaheim and is being evaluated for an injury, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Forbort left Monday's practice early in some discomfort. He has one assist, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and one hit in four appearances this season. Due to Forbort's absence, Vincent Desharnais will probably play versus the Ducks.

Derek Forbort
Vancouver Canucks
