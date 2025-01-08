Fantasy Hockey
Derek Forbort Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Forbort will be a game-time decision against the Capitals on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Forbort missed two months of the season due to injuries and illness, so it's not clear if this is a recurrence of one of his previous maladies or a new issue. If the veteran blueliner does miss out, Erik Brannstrom figures to step into the lineup in his stead, though Guillaume Brisebois could also be an option. For his part, Forbort has managed just three points in 13 contests, so his potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.

