Derek Forbort Injury: Sporting regular sweater

Forbort (knee) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

It was the first time Forbort was able to ditch the non-contact jersey, so he should probably be considered a doubt to face the Blues on Tuesday but could be back in action sooner rather than later. Even once cleared to play, the veteran defenseman is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and may have to serve as a healthy scratch periodically.