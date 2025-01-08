Fantasy Hockey
Derek Forbort News: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Forbort (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Capitals, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Forbort was labeled a game-time decision but does not appear to be at risk of missing a contest with the issue. The 32-year-old blueliner should be able to take on a little less ice time now that Quinn Hughes is back in action. Forbort has three assists and 16 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season.

