Derek Forbort News: Expected to play Wednesday

Forbort (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Capitals, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Forbort was labeled a game-time decision but does not appear to be at risk of missing a contest with the issue. The 32-year-old blueliner should be able to take on a little less ice time now that Quinn Hughes is back in action. Forbort has three assists and 16 blocked shots over 13 appearances this season.